5-Year-Old Suffering From Brain Cancer Does Bat Flip In BBL Match. Watch

A five-year-old baby affected by mind most cancers on Thursday had a dream come true as he assisted within the ‘bat flip’ in the course of the ongoing Large Bash League (BBL) contest between Brisbane Warmth and Hobart Hurricanes. The child, named Slater Walker, is reportedly a die-hard fan of the Brisbane-based franchise, who had referred to as him to the bottom as a visitor of honour. “Assisting with the bat flip tonight is 5-year-old Slater Walker. Unfortunately, Slater is suffering from brain cancer, but is a massive @HeatBBL fan and is the guest of honour at the Gabba tonight. Enjoy the match, Slater,” BBL tweeted.

Within the BBL, regular coin toss, which is extensively utilized in cricket matches throughout the globe, has been changed by the bat flip the place the away group captain calls ‘hills’ or ‘roofs’ to take their name within the match. The one situation is that the bat should full one full rotation earlier than touchdown.

It was first tried in the course of the 2018 version of the BBL and it has been adopted since then.

Within the ongoing match, the Hurricanes had gained the toss and opted to bat towards the hosts. The guests scored 126/9 from their 20 overs and Brisbane Warmth had been 88/5 on the time of writing.