50-Bed AYUSH Hospitals To Be Setup In Every District Of J&K: Centre

Minister Sripad Naik stated on a regular basis 2,000 sufferers go to the hospital for remedy (Representational)

New Delhi:

To advertise healthcare primarily based on different medication in Jammu and Kashmir, the federal government will arrange 50-bedded hospitals in each district of the newly created union territory at a price of Rs 12 crore every, Union minister Shripad Nayak stated on Thursday.

The Union minister of state for AYUSH and defence additionally stated the hill-resorts of Gulmarg, Patnitop and Pahalgam will likely be promoted as medical tourism locations.

Addressing an occasion at SKICC, he gave an outline of wellness centres being established in JK to advertise inexpensive healthcare, notably in rural areas, and warranted liberal funding for upgrading the well being infrastructure. He cited the success of the 100-bedded All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi, established in 2016, and stated comparable hospitals will likely be arrange throughout India, together with Jammu and Kashmir.

“Everyday 2,000 patients visit the hospital for treatment. It will be setup in other places across India including JK,” he stated.

The Union minister later e-inaugurated numerous tasks, which included heritage lighting from Dalgate to Nishat and Nishat to Hazratbal at an estimated value of Rs 9.98 crore.

An official spokesperson stated quite a lot of delegations met the minister and raised their points. The enterprise group sought his assist to make the Jammu-Srinagar freeway an all-weather street.

A number of ministers visited the Kashmir valley as a part of a public outreach programme. Union Minister for Regulation and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad inaugurated an indoor sports activities stadium in Baramulla in north Kashmir and took part in occasions associated to the socio-economic growth of the district.