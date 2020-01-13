50 Bodo Insurgents Flee From Myanmar Hideout, May Surrender In India

The 2 teams have been led by the outfit’s chief Saoraigwra

In a serious improvement seen as the top of the Bodo insurgency in Assam, the banned Saoraigwra faction of the Nationwide Democratic Entrance of Bodoland (NDFB-S) is on its technique to give up and should later be a part of the continuing Bodo peace course of, sources have stated.

In line with intelligence sources, at the least 50 NSFB-S insurgents led by Saoraigwa have abandoned their hideout in Myanmar in two batches and entered India final week. They’ve been saved in safehouses in Nagaland and Manipur and are being interrogated.

“Several agencies have coordinated the operation to bring them back for the past one year. Due to sustained anti-insurgency operations in Assam and their main area operation in Bodoland region, they were not getting funds and new recruits,” an intelligence officer stated.

“With last year’s operation by Myanmar Army where northeast rebel groups had to flee their bases, these group became dependant on the independent faction of the ULFA and NSCN(K) for hideout and ration. Frustration was growing. The latest move was given by Intelligence Bureau and they have deserted the camps,” the officer stated.

The officer, who requested to not be named, stated that whereas one group entered India from the India-Myanmar border at Moreh in Manipur, one other bigger group of about 30 individuals entered via the border at Longwa in Nagaland. The primary group included two prime insurgent leaders and a number of other others who had been based mostly in Myanmar.

This faction was earlier led by IK Songbhijit, who has now fashioned a separate outfit and nonetheless maintain up in a hideout in Myanmar. This group had executed the 2014 bloodbath of over 80 tea tribe neighborhood members in northern Assam, led by G Bidai, who’s believed to be hiding in Bhutan with a small group of insurgents.

“We are aware of the development and MHA (Home Ministry) is monitoring it, but the official word on this will come from Delhi as at the highest level at MHA… this operation to bring them over ground was sanctioned to the intelligence agencies. We hope they would also join the peace process,” stated a prime official of the Particular Department of Assam Police.

The official stated the commander of the group G Bidai would quickly come over floor.

Army Intelligence sources who’ve been a part of the operations stated “ill treatment” of the leaders, cadres and their members of the family by larger teams like ULFA(I) and NSCN(Okay) up to now one 12 months whereas the smaller teams needed to rely on the bigger rebels teams, had been a ley set off in the direction of this desertion of Myanmar base by the NDFB-S.

The “Progressive” faction of NDFB is concerned in a peace discuss with the centre, which is in a sophisticated stage. The NDFB got here into being in 1994; it signed a ceasefire with the centre in Might 2005. However quickly there was a break up. Whereas the faction led by Ranjan Daimary opposed the talks and remained underground, the progressive faction remained in ceasefire. Following the 2012 arrest of Daimary, the faction break up once more and NDFB-S was fashioned.