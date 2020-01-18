News

$50 million Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Vaughan

January 18, 2020
A single profitable ticket for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night time’s Lotto Max draw was bought in Vaughan, Ontario.

The draw additionally provided two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million every, however neither have been received.

Nevertheless, three profitable Encore tickets, value $100,000 every, have been bought in Toronto, Oshawa and Mississauga.

The jackpot for the subsequent Lotto max draw on Jan. 21 shall be roughly $12 million.

