$50 million Lotto Max jackpot ticket sold in Vaughan

A single profitable ticket for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night time’s Lotto Max draw was bought in Vaughan, Ontario.

The draw additionally provided two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million every, however neither have been received.

One profitable $70M Lotto Max ticket was bought in …

Brampton winner collects document $70M Lotto Max prize

Nevertheless, three profitable Encore tickets, value $100,000 every, have been bought in Toronto, Oshawa and Mississauga.

The jackpot for the subsequent Lotto max draw on Jan. 21 shall be roughly $12 million.