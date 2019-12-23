50 of the best Netflix movies to stream right now

Struggling to discover a movie on Netflix to look at proper now? You might hear loads in regards to the high-profile Netflix authentic TV exhibits like 13 Causes Why and The Crown made by the streaming large, however with so many titles accessible within the always shifting film catalogue it’s typically fairly troublesome to discover a movie that fits you.

Marriage Story

A story about a couple (played by Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson) who decide to get divorced, this just may be a modern masterpiece from writer/director Noah Baumbach. It will make you laugh. It will make you smile. And if you are married, it will make you pray that you never get divorced…

Learn our full Marriage Story evaluation

The Irishman

A passion project long in the making, Netflix's The Irishman sees director Martin Scorsese reunited with Robert De Niro for their ninth collaboration. The gangster biopic centres on Frank "The Irishman" Sheeran (De Niro), who recalls his involvement in the disappearance of his longtime friend Jimmy Hoffa (played by Al Pacino).

The Irishman evaluation: Scorsese’s movie is a meditative, remorseful gangster epic

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on ageing, de-ageing and The Irishman

The King

Co-written and directed by David Michôd (War Machine), Netflix's film adaptation of Shakespeare's Henry IV and Henry V borrows the bard's characters and plot, but changes the dialogue and other key details. Ladybird's Timothée Chalamet stars.

Is Netflix’s The King Shakespeare or not?

Netflix’s The King director admits one scene DOES “rip off” Recreation of Thrones – however it was an accident

The Revenant

An astonishing piece of film-making from director Alejandro González Iñárritu. A frontiersman (an Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio) leading a hunting party through the wilderness is mauled by a bear, and a travelling companion who pledged to stay with him until help comes kills his son and leaves him for dead.

Learn our full The Revenant evaluation

The Maze Runner

The Hunger Games meets Lord of the Flies in this fast-paced and enjoyably moody teen thriller adapted from the bestselling novel by James Dashner. A teen arrives in an isolated community of children, with no memory of who he is or the outside world…

Learn our full The Maze Runner evaluation

El Camino: a Breaking Unhealthy Film

Aaron Paul leads this hotly anticipated spin-off film from the beloved TV series, as we finally find out what happened to Jesse Pinkman after his escape from captivity…

Learn our full El Camino: a Breaking Unhealthy Film evaluation

Laura Fraser reacts to her Breaking Unhealthy character’s El Camino destiny

Extra on El Camino: a Breaking Unhealthy Film

Birdman or (The Surprising Advantage of Ignorance)

The late-midlife crisis of a fading Hollywood star, played by Michael Keaton, is the premise of this surprisingly profound, Oscar-winning satire about life and success in the age of social media.

Learn our full Birdman or (The Surprising Advantage of Ignorance) evaluation

Name Me by Your Identify

Romantic Tuscany in the summer of 1983 provides the setting for this story of desire, in which a confidently attractive 24-year-old US intern (Armie Hammer) dares the clever, talented and virgin teenage son (a star-making role for Timothée Chalamet) of his multilingual host family to dive first into uncharted waters for a dalliance.

Learn our full Name Me by Your Identify evaluation

Roma

Believe the hype. Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron's film about a maid working for an upper-middle class family in Mexico City in the 1970s is visually stunning, deeply moving and perhaps the best film to be released in 2018 – and it's here on Netflix for everyone to enjoy.