53 crores earned from NEET PG, expenses not mentioned

The Nationwide Board of Disputes, a company typically in dispute, is set to operate in an opaque method. Neet PG has grow to be a milch cow for entrance examination for admission in Medical PG for Examinations (NBE). This 12 months alone, NBE has earned greater than 53 crore from this examination.

This has been revealed by the reply to a query requested below 'Proper to Data'. NBE has refused to reply the entire expenditure incurred on conducting this examination. In response to questions placed on behalf of Medical Training Activist Vivek Pandey, NBE stated that Neet PG 2019 has a complete as examination price. crore 15 lakh 55 thousand 750 Obtained Rs. This quantity is Rs. 5. 08 crore greater than Neet PG 2018.

NBE declined to say how a lot the entire expenditure was incurred on conducting this examination, though it has positively said that the remaining quantity is with NBE. You realize, Rs. 3750 from normal class and different backward class candidates for Neet PG and Rs. 2750 from SC-ST-handicapped contributors. Let's go. Questioning the angle of NBE, Pandey stated that NBE is a authorities physique. It ought to work on the idea of 'no revenue, no loss'. However NBE is making college students a supply of earnings. Pandey alleged that the entire expenditure on this examination is way lower than the expenditure. That is the explanation why NBE is refraining from disclosing the bills.

NEET 2020: NTA clarifies on State of Eligibility All India quota

Earnings are additionally higher than FMGE

NBE additionally conducts screening check FMGE for college students doing MBBS from overseas apart from NEET PG. The price for this examination is 5 thousand rupees. Like NEET PG, NBE additionally retains crores of rupees earned from FMGE.



Mistaken cash left with you

A senior official of the Union Well being Ministry stated that no authorities physique has the precise to retain further earnings. The quantity is deposited within the Consolidated Fund of India. It’s improper to not submit.