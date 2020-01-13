News

55-Year-Old Immigration Official Commits Suicide At Mumbai Airport: Cops

Probe into why he took this step is underway, says police

Mumbai:

A 55-year-old Bureau of Immigration official at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Worldwide Airport allegedly dedicated suicide on Monday morning, the police stated.

NY Abhishay Babu jumped off the airport constructing and his physique was discovered at a parking zone on stage 4 of the construction, Sahar police station senior inspector Shashikant Mane stated.

“He is a junior intelligence officer with the Bureau of Immigration posted at Mumbai international airport. Probe into why he took this step is underway,” Mr Mane added.

