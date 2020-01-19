6.0 Intensity Earthquake Shakes China’s Xinjiang

6.zero magnitude earthquake hit a distant space of northwest China’s Xinjiang area. (Representational)

Beijing, China:

A 6.zero magnitude earthquake hit a distant space of northwest China’s Xinjiang area late Sunday, the US Geological Survey stated.

The shallow quake struck at 9:27 pm (1327 GMT) round 100 kilometres (60 miles) east-northeast of the traditional Silk Street metropolis of Kashgar.

In its preliminary evaluation, the USGS stated there was a low probability of casualties.

It stated nonetheless that vital harm was possible, with many buildings within the area constructed from mud bricks or cinder block masonry.

The world close to the quake’s epicentre is sparsely populated mountain and desert terrain.

China is usually hit by earthquakes, particularly in its mountainous western and southwestern areas.

In February 2003 a robust 6.Eight-magnitude quake killed 268 individuals in Xinjiang and brought on vital harm.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)