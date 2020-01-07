6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico, Day After Another Quake

Quake was not anticipated to generate a tsunami, the Tsunami Warning Middle mentioned.

A robust earthquake struck off the south of Puerto Rico early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey mentioned, the newest in a sequence of tremors which have shaken the island since December 28.

The shallow 6.5 magnitude quake struck 13.6 kilometers south of the town of Ponce, USGS mentioned, revising down its preliminary studying of 6.6.

The quake struck simply off the US territory’s southern Caribbean shoreline at four:24 am native time (0824 GMT).

Native information websites reported an electrical energy blackout following the earthquake.

On social media, individuals in Puerto Rico wrote of being shaken awake by the pressure of the quake.

One lady on Twitter mentioned she had been “wrenched from sleep”, including “Everybody is awake & scared all over.”

An alert issued by the Tsunami Warning Middle instantly following the earthquake was later cancelled.

Tuesday’s quake was the strongest of a sequence of tremors which have shaken the island since December 28, topping Monday’s 5.eight quake.

That earthquake toppled homes and brought about energy outages, however there have been no reviews of casualties.

