6 Firefighters In Died During Rescue Ops In Delhi Since 2016

A number of large fires hav damaged out in Delhi previously.

New Delhi:

Hours after a fireman died when a battery manufacturing unit collapsed in Delhi’s Peeragarhi after an explosion, the Delhi Fireplace Service stated six firefighters have died throughout rescue operations since 2016.

The 12 months 2020 started on a tragic notice because the Delhi Fireplace Service misplaced its 28-year-old fireman Amit Kumar Balyan, who was buried underneath the particles for nearly six hours earlier than being rescued and rushed to a hospital the place he died.

“Despite losing one of their colleagues, our firefighters continued to attend to other fire incidents in the national capital and saving people’s lives. They have not lost heart and I feel proud to lead such a team,” Delhi Fireplace Service Director Atul Garg stated.

In 2016, two firemen had been killed throughout a rescue operation at a three-storey plastic manufacturing unit in Narela. A hearth had damaged out within the manufacturing unit and throughout the rescue operation a boiler within the constructing exploded trapping 4 individuals, together with two firemen.

A significant hearth broke out at a restaurant in Vikaspuri following a cylinder blast in March 2017, killing two firemen and injuring their two colleagues.

Lower than three months after this incident, one other fireman, 51-year-old fireman, died attempting to douse a hearth at an electrical heater manufacturing manufacturing unit in Anand Parbat Industrial Space in central Delhi.

In December final 12 months, two firefighters had sustained accidents throughout the rescue operations in Anaj Mandi blaze, which killed 45 individuals.

The Delhi Fireplace Service handles nearly 70 calls each day. Throughout Diwali time and even throughout summers, the variety of calls they attend to each day rises as much as 250.

Other than firefighting operations, Delhi Fireplace Service personnel additionally deal with calls associated to chook rescue and can be concerned in rescue operations in different disasters additionally.