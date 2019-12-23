6-Month-Old Boy Kidnapped In Maharashtra, Neighbours Charged

Neighbours charged for kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Maharashtra

Thane:

A six-month-old boy has been allegedly kidnapped by his neighbours in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official stated on Monday.

The incident befell on Sunday when the accused, recognized as Farida and her son Taufique, took the kid out for someday however didn’t return, he stated.

Efforts had been underway to hint the kid, he stated.

The boy used to reside along with his dad and mom, each speech and listening to impaired, and a three-year-old sibling in Shanti Nagar space of Bhiwandi city.

On Sunday, the accused, who resided of their neighbourhood, took the kid out for someday however didn’t return, the official stated.

When the dad and mom couldn’t discover their youngster and the neighbours until late evening, they approached the police and lodged a case towards the duo underneath Indian Penal Code Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 34 (frequent intention), he stated.

As per the police criticism, the 2 accused used to usually take the kid out with them.

On Saturday additionally, they took the kid out and introduced him again and later allegedly took signatures of the infant’s mom on a clean paper, the official stated.

They once more took the kid with them on Sunday however didn’t return, he stated.

Efforts had been on to hint the kid and nab the accused, he added.

