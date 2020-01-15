6 Pose As Crime Branch Officials, Rob UP Police Officer’s House

Bareilly senior police official stated police groups have been shaped to crack the instances

Bareilly:

Six robbers posing as Crime Department officers went to the home of a police officer in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district and allegedly decamped with jewelry and money after holding his daughter and spouse hostage at gunpoint, officers stated on Wednesday.

The incident came about on Tuesday night on the Shastri Nagar residence of Pushkar Singh, Station Home Officer (SHO) Amaria police station, they stated.

Six robbers entered into the SHO’s home by posing as Crime Department officers. They held his daughter, spouse and tenant hostage at gunpoint and made away with jewelry and money price lakhs of rupees, the police stated.

The neighbours alerted Singh, they stated.

“We spoke to members of the (SHO’s) family. Searches are being carried out. Our effort is to catch the culprits at the earliest,” Deputy Inspector Common Rajesh Pandey stated.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Pandey stated police groups have been shaped to crack the case and pictures of close by CCTV cameras is being examined.