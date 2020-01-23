6 Students Hurt In Collision Between School Bus And Cluster Bus In Delhi

Six college students bought injured because the schoo bus they have been in had a collision with a DTC cluster bus

New Delhi:

Six college students have been injured after a college bus collided with a cluster bus this morning in west Delhi’s Naraina space, officers stated.

In response to the hearth division, it acquired a name at 7:10 am relating to the incident.

The six youngsters, who have been injured within the collision, have been taken to Kapoor Hospital with the assistance of locals, the officers stated.

Extra particulars awaited.

