6 Vehicles Set On Fire By Maoists In Jharkhand

Ranchi:

Maoists set on hearth six autos in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district immediately. Based on police, about 20 to 25 Maoists attacked a non-public building firm’s camp workplace concerned in bridge building over a river at Karigara river located between Keredari and Piparwar police stations of Hazaribagh district.

Maoists set on hearth six autos used for building work.

Based on police sources, Maoists had sought Rs eight crore levy from the development firm.

The denial of levy is claimed to be the rationale of the assault.

On November 22, 10 to 15 Maoist had attacked the bottom camp of the identical building firm and thrashed the labourers and snatched their mobiles. The development firm had stopped the work.

The work was restarted 4 days in the past and Maoists attacked the development firm base camp and set on hearth six autos on early Friday.

The corporate was setting up bridge at value of greater than Rs 12 crore.

In one other incident, Maoist Guerrillas set on hearth a tractor at Palamau district.

Maoist Guerrillas had set on hearth 5 autos on December 30 final yr at Latehar and Palamau.

Greater than 60 autos concerned in building work have been set on hearth by the Maoist Guerrillas in 2019.

