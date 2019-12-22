December 22, 2019 | 2:43pm

No less than 63 automobiles had been smashed up and dozens of individuals injured in a chain-reaction crash on a significant interstate in Virginia Sunday morning, in line with authorities.

Dramatic pictures confirmed Interstate 64 in York County virtually fully jammed with the broken automobiles that made the freeway look extra like a junkyard.

No less than 35 folks had been taken to hospitals for therapy, with accidents starting from minor wounds to some that had been life-threatening, Virginia State Police stated in on-line messages.

As of early Sunday afternoon, there had been no fatalities, police stated.

The crash is believed to have been sparked by ice and heavy fog, police stated.

Eastbound lanes ultimately reopened, however westbound lanes remained closed hours after the crash, in line with the Virginia Division of Transportation.

An investigation was ongoing, and motorists had been being requested to keep away from the realm.

