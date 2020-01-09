63 “Terrorists”, 25 Others Killed In Niger Army Base Attack: Report

The raid close to to frontier with Mali by attackers started in Chinegodar (Representational)

Niamey, Niger:

Closely armed assailants stormed a army base in Niger on Thursday killing 25 individuals and resulting in fierce clashes that killed 63 “terrorists”, the defence ministry stated, in an space the place dozens died in a earlier jihadist assault.

The raid close to to the risky frontier with Mali by attackers in automobiles and on motorbikes started in Chinegodar, within the western Tillaberi, at 01:00 pm (12H00 GMT), defence spokesman Colonel Souleymane Gazobi stated on tv.

“The response with the combined air support of the Niger air force and partners made it possible to strike and rout the enemy outside our boundaries,” he stated. Companions usually means US drones within the Sahel, or French fighter planes or drones within the nation.

He put the toll at 25 lifeless and 6 injured on the “friendly side” and on the “enemy side 63 terrorists neutralised”.

The assault occurred in the identical area Tillaberi, additionally bordering Burkina Faso, the place 71 Niger troopers have been killed in a December assault, claimed by the Islamic State group, that noticed lots of of jihadists storm a camp close to the border with Mali with artillery.

It was the deadliest on Niger’s army since extremist violence started to spill over from neighbouring Mali in 2015, and dealt a blow to efforts to roll again jihadism within the Sahel.

That assault spurred leaders of the G5 Sahel nations to name for nearer cooperation and worldwide assist within the battle in opposition to the risk.

Terror has unfold throughout the huge Sahel area, particularly in Burkina Faso and Niger, having began when armed Islamists revolted in northern Mali in 2012.

1000’s of civilians have additionally died and greater than one million have been pressured to flee their houses for the reason that jihadist revolt started.

Analysts be aware an escalation within the jihadists’ operational techniques, which appear to have turn into bolder and extra complicated in latest months.

Ranged in opposition to them are the impoverished armies of Chad, Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, plus a four,500-man French pressure within the Sahel and the 13,00Zero-man UN pressure in Mali, MINUSMA.

The Sahel area of Africa lies to the south of the Sahara Desert and stretches throughout the breadth of the African continent.

