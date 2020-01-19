64-Year-Old Runner Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Mumbai Marathon

The person was a retired financial institution official from Maharashtra’s Nala Sopara city. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A 64-year-old man died of cardiac arrest whereas operating a marathon in Mumbai on Sunday, officers mentioned.

The person has been recognized as Gajanan Maljalkar, a retired financial institution official from Maharashtra’s Nala Sopara city.

Gajanan Maljalkar was taking part within the 17th version of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, during which over 55,000 individuals took half.

In all, seven individuals have suffered a coronary heart assault throughout the marathon right this moment and are being handled in hospitals.