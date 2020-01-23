644 Militants Of 8 Banned Insurgent Outfits Surrender In Assam: Report

644 militants of eight banned rebel outfits surrendered in Assam as we speak

Guwahati:

A complete of 644 militants of eight banned rebel outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday together with 177 arms, police stated.

The members of the rebel teams — ULFA (I), NDFB, RNLF, KLO, CPI (Maoist), NSLA, ADF and NLFB — surrendered in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at a programme right here.

“This is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. Altogether 644 cadres and leaders of eight militant groups laid down their arms,” Director Normal of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta informed reporters.

He stated it was one of many largest give up of militants within the latest occasions.



