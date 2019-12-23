65-Year-Old J&K Resident, Jailed Under Public Safety Act, Dies In UP Jail

Ghulam Mohammed Bhat was amongst these detained below PSA after J&Ok’s particular standing was scrapped

Srinagar:

A 65-year-old detenu, a member of the banned Jamaat-I-Islamia, charged below the stringent Public Security Act and despatched exterior Jammu and Kashmir has died in a jail at Allahabad, officers stated on Sunday.

Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, a resident of Kulangam in frontier district of Handwara in North Kashmir, was amongst a whole lot of individuals detained below the PSA instantly after the Centre scrapped the particular standing of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 and divided it into two union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

The PSA slapped on Ghulam Mohammed Bhat, an energetic member of the banned Jamaat-I-Islamia, was to finish on January 9 subsequent 12 months, they stated.

Ghulam Mohammed Bhat was affected by numerous illnesses and died at Allahabad’s Naini central jail on Saturday at four PM, the officers stated, including his physique was airlifted and dropped at Srinagar and handed over to the household for burial.

Two circumstances — one in 2016 and one other this 12 months — have been registered in opposition to him below numerous sections of the regulation together with these below the anti-terror regulation Illegal (Actions) Prevention Act.

Reacting to the information, the official Twitter deal with of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, which is being operated by her daughter Iltija, condemned the incident and stated Ghulam Mohammed Bhat is the primary Kashmiri political detainee to have died at a jail exterior Kashmir. “MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has blood on its hands and must be held accountable.”

Round 300 political detenues, held below the PSA, have been shifted out of the Kashmir Valley put up August 5 and lodged in numerous jails of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The PSA has additionally been slapped on former state chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who’s a sitting member of Lok Sabha. He has been stored at his residence.

Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, one other former chief minister, have been stored below preventive detention since August 5.