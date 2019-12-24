66TH NATIONAL FILM AWARDS- PROMINENT WINNERS

The 66th nationwide movie awards performed on Monday, 23 December was an occasion filled with glory. Right here’s a listing of all of the outstanding winners for the 12 months 2018.

There’s a tie for the award of finest actor between Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana. Ayushmann Khurrana wins the title of finest actor for Andhadhun (Hindi) directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Vicky Kaushal wins the award of finest actor for his outraging efficiency in Uri: The Surgical Strike (Hindi). Keerthy Suresh wins the award of finest actress for her function in Mahanati (Telugu).

One of the best characteristic movie title goes to Hellaro (Gujarati). Aditya Dhar wins the title of finest director for Uri: The Surgical Strike (Hindi).

The award for the very best Hindi movie goes to Andhadhun. Sanjay Leela Bhansali takes away the award for the very best music director in Padmaavat (Hindi).

Kruti Mahesh and Jyothi Tomar win the award of finest choreography for the tune Ghoomar from Padmaavat (Hindi).

Padman (Hindi) takes away the title of the very best movie on social points whereas Badhaai Ho wins the title of the preferred movie with healthful leisure.

M.J. Radhakrishnan wins the award of the very best cinematographer for Olu (Malayalam). Vicky Kaushal and Ayuhmann Khurrana introduced their victory on Instagram whereas Shreya Ghoshal uploaded an appreciation put up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his victory.