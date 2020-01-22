News

67-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Daughter’s Stalker In Maharashtra, Arrested

January 22, 2020
1 Min Read

67-Year-Old Man Allegedly Kills Daughter's Stalker In Maharashtra, Arrested

The person stabbed his daughter’s stalker to dying. (Representational)

Thane:

A 67-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane for allegedly killing a person who used to stalk his widowed daughter, the police mentioned.

The person had reprimanded the stalker twice however he didn’t cease bothering his daughter, the police mentioned.

Angered, the accused allegedly stabbed him to dying on Wednesday afternoon, they added.

Feedback

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment