67-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Daughter’s Stalker In Maharashtra, Arrested

The person stabbed his daughter’s stalker to dying. (Representational)

Thane:

A 67-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra’s Thane for allegedly killing a person who used to stalk his widowed daughter, the police mentioned.

The person had reprimanded the stalker twice however he didn’t cease bothering his daughter, the police mentioned.

Angered, the accused allegedly stabbed him to dying on Wednesday afternoon, they added.