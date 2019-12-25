7-Coach Glass-Enclosed Vistadome Train On Kalka-Shimla Route

The “Him Darshan” practice has a seating capability of over 100 passengers

Chandigarh:

The railways on Wednesday began a seven coach glass-enclosed vistadome practice on the heritage Kalka-Shimla route.

The red-coloured practice, which was embellished with balloons, chugged off from the Kalka railway station in Haryana at round 7 am, a railway official on the Kalka station advised information company PTI.

The ”Him Darshan” practice has a seating capability of over 100 passengers and the bookings are full over the subsequent few days in view of the height vacationer season and New 12 months being not far away, the official stated.

Earlier this yr, the Railways had put just one see-through vistadome coach on the narrow-gauge route, however in view of the massive response, now your entire practice has such coaches, he stated.

Alongside the route, one of many few heritage Railways within the phrase, vacationers headed to Shimla will be capable to expertise snow and rainfall in these glass-enclosed coaches.

“It feels so nice to enjoy the nature with transparent roofs as it gives a panoramic view. We will also return in a few days. Hope we get a chance to witness snowfall while we are on this train,” a household advised the media in Kalka after boarding the practice.

The vistadome coaches have been tastefully embellished with plush interiors and vacationers may also get an opportunity to really feel near the character on the 95.5 km route with massive glass home windows within the air-conditioned practice.