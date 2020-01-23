7 Killed With Sticks, Axes In Dispute Over Ancient Practice In Jharkhand

Pathalgarhi supporters allegedly kidnapped, killed villagers. Police are investigating (Representational)

Ranchi:

Seven villagers have been killed in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand for allegedly opposing Pathalgarhi, the police mentioned on Wednesday.

Inspector Basic of Police (Operation) Saket Kumar Singh mentioned that the police reached Burugulikera village on Tuesday night time after getting details about seven villagers being killed and their our bodies dumped in a forest.

A panchayat consultant was amongst these killed, he mentioned.

After an in a single day search operation, the our bodies of the seven villagers have been recovered from a forest, 4 kilometres from the village, he mentioned.

There was a gathering over ‘Pathalgarhi’ motion on the village on Tuesday when a dispute had arisen, West Singhbhum Superintendent of Police Indrajit Mahata mentioned.

Following the event, ‘Pathalgarhi’ supporters had kidnapped the seven villagers, he mentioned.

The supporters of Pathaligarhi had allegedly perpetrated the crime by which lathis (sticks) and axes have been used, the police officer mentioned.

Expressing grief over the incident, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren mentioned, “Law is above all and the guilty will not be spared. The police is investigating the matter.”

A high-level assembly will likely be convened to forestall recurrence of such an incident, he assured.

Pathalgarhi means carving a stone. It’s an historical observe within the tribal communities of Jharkhand. The stones signify self-rule by the native village panchayat, declaring the village as sovereign territory and prohibiting the entry of outsiders into the village.

