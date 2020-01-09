7 ways Lost in Space season 2 sets up an epic third season on Netflix

Netflix as soon as once more blasted off into areas unknown with Misplaced in Area season two. The sci-fi spectacle took the Robinson household additional than they’ve been earlier than and picked up after the cliffhanger ending of season one.

Whereas the second run of episodes noticed the courageous brood meet up with the crew of the Resolute, it was one other case of them being actually ‘lost in space’ when the finale cut up the household aside and put the items in place for an excellent greater third season. Put together to kick-start the engines as we take a look at how Misplaced in Area season two units up season three…

Alpha Centauri is the place the guts is

The entire modus operandi of the Resolute was to take the households to a brand new life on Alpha Centauri. The query stays whether or not anybody will ever get there. With a reputation like Misplaced in Area, it’s clear issues have been by no means going to be that straightforward for the Robinsons, however is Alpha Centauri even the paradise that’s promised?

Though the collection claims Alpha Centauri is already established with varied colonies, it appears a bit of too handy this suped-up Middle Parcs is simply across the nook. The Robinson children gained’t be making it there simply but, nonetheless, that doesn’t imply John (Toby Stephens) and Maureen (Molly Parker) gained’t make contact in season three.

Judy’s daddy points

The fake Alpha Centauri sign drew the Robinson children to a half-destroyed planet and floating wreck the ship Fortuna. For anybody who wants a refresher, the Fortuna was the misplaced spacecraft that contained Judy’s actual father – Grant Kelly.

It’s a protected assumption that Kelly has by some means survived and can play a serious half in season three. Having Judy’s daddy within the combine is assured to play with the household’s dynamic, however the query on everybody’s lips is whether or not Grant Kelly might be good friend or foe?

Dr. Smith’s survival

Is anybody actually shopping for the fake-out loss of life that Dr. Smith kicked the bucket earlier than the credit rolled? With Parker Posey’s Dr. Smith, aka June Harris, persevering with to be a simple spotlight of the collection, it’s uncertain the character died when her crushed swimsuit was jettisoned into the abyss.

For a begin, the OG Robotic found Smith’s scarf and blue ball she picked up earlier within the episode aboard the ship. Importantly, this could make Smith the one grownup taking care of the Robinson children as they discover themselves in unknown territory.

Even when Smith appeared to show over a brand new leaf and sacrifice herself to save lots of the Robinsons, it’s unlikely this leopard has modified its spots endlessly.

What number of robots?

If battling one super-powered robotic wasn’t sufficient, the Resolute survivors have been confronted with a complete military of these metallic monsters within the finale. It appears Ben Adler’s tinkering with Scarecrow summoned a fleet of robots – all of whom have been fairly peeved on the people.

Everybody has escaped to distant reaches of the galaxy (for now), however the robotic/human battle is certain to proceed rising in season three. Curiously, they aren’t the murderous ‘bots fans were led to believe. The robots are simply in search of motors to keep themselves going. Well, that’s earlier than the Resolute declared warfare on them.

Somebody taking part in God

Sticking with the robots, the place did they arrive from? Season two conveniently skirted round their origin story whereas nonetheless leaving a path of intrigue.

The house system of the robots included quite a lot of planets appearing like large chargers to energy them. There’s additionally the bizarre rings the robots dwell inside that additionally corresponded to the markings on their our bodies.

It positively appears the writers are setting the robots up for some form of Prometheus-style reveal with their mysterious creators. Who is aware of, perhaps a time-travelling Will Robinson (Maxwell Jenkins) is behind their building in a sci-fi rooster and egg situation?

Is Ben Adler actually useless?

Captain Adler (JJ Feild) went full Dr. Smith and took one for the group as he floated out into the rings to save lots of the mistreated Scarecrow. Whereas it seemed fairly definitive that Adler had been fried within the lightning storm, his closing line teased a miraculous survival.

Earlier than his heroic demise, Adler uttered, “Next time we meet, how about we do things differently from the start?” – those that’ve seen the earlier variations of Misplaced in Area will know time journey got here into play in each the campy ‘60s collection and the 1998 film flop.

Adler gave Smith a run for her cash as misunderstood villains in season two, and though it may be a little bit of a cop out, he might be again for extra.

Extra than simply man and machine

The ultimate thriller poses how just some people have a reference to the robots. Up to now, solely Will and Dr. Smith have solid a bond with the machines. Adler initially seemed like he had one thing with Scarecrow, however the pair went by the ringer in season two.

On the centre of all of it seems to be Will. The plucky younger Robinson has managed to show two robots towards their extra villainous counterparts, and let’s keep in mind Penny’s saying to her little brother, “Maybe one is an anomaly, but two? Maybe it’s the start of something big.”

All of this ties again to the concept that Will, specifically, is extra than simply one other human in the way in which of the Robotic race’s endgame.

With Netflix maintaining its playing cards near its chest on the subject of Misplaced in Area season three, followers must wait a bit of bit longer to search out out whether or not there’s extra ‘danger’ for Will Robinson or if the household is destined to be marooned in depths of house alongside the likes of The OA…

Misplaced in Area season 2 is streaming now on Netflix