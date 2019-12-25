7 ways the first series of The Apprentice was VERY different from today’s show

Whether or not you see it as a slickly-produced slice of leisure gold or a well-worn method that’s getting stale, one of the vital extensively accepted concepts about The Apprentice is that yearly it’s the identical. However really, that’s not fairly true. Solid your eyes again to sequence one – initially broadcast in 2005 on BBC2 – and it’s a really completely different present.

After all, Nick Hewer and Margaret Mountford flanked Lord Sugar as a substitute of Claude and Karren, and the candidates have been chasing a job fairly than a £250,000 funding, however there are additionally loads of small however essential variations that you’ll have forgotten about…

1. It’s Sir Alan, not Lord Sugar

Collection one Alan Sugar nonetheless guidelines the boardroom. Collection one Alan Sugar nonetheless maintains minimal eye contact with all candidates. However sequence one Alan Sugar is just Sir Alan, not Lord Sugar.

Earlier than sequence six aired in 2010, Alan Michael Sugar was merely a knight of the realm (a title he’d held since 2000). Nonetheless, after he was appointed to the Home of Lords as Baron Sugar of Clapton in 2009, contestants needed to check with him by his new not-at-all-sinister-sounding title.

Curiously, Sugar sidekick Karren Brady was made a Conservative life peer in 2014, however doesn’t make the contestants name her ‘Baroness Brady’ – and even ‘Lady Brady’ – regardless that they sound ten occasions higher than ‘Lord Sugar’.

Claude Littner isn’t a lord, however candidates would undoubtedly be too scared to not name him Lord Littner if he requested.

2. Sir Alan is on first-name phrases with the receptionist

Though you’ll be able to catch a tiny glimpse of the receptionist in at present’s Apprentice, she’s only a anonymous back-of-a-head within the firing machine. Rewind to sequence one and he or she has a face and a reputation: Frances.

Nonetheless, in sequence two there’s a very completely different receptionist, mysteriously additionally referred to as Frances. And that receptionist is changed once more for sequence three, however is nonetheless known as Frances by Sugar. Actually, all of the receptionists have been actresses, not considered one of whom was referred to as Frances.

However why have been all of them provided that identify? Easy: Sugar used to have a PA referred to as Frances. It’s principally like how all-new Bond actors are all the time 007, solely The Apprentice job comes with much less rooftop shootouts and extra Microsoft Excel formatting.

three. The losers’ café was a distinct café

Acton’s Bridge Café: setting of a number of the finest post-task-balls-up bitching in current sequence. Nonetheless, within the first ever episode of The Apprentice there’s no common café of disgrace, nowhere for the contestants to collectively grasp their heads.

Actually, there’s hardly any dissection of the duties in any respect in your entire first sequence. On the uncommon event we have been handled to some pre-firing chat away from Sugar (Sir Alan, not the condiment), it was in Kensington’s Addis Café, a greasy spoon that closed in 2009.

And weirder nonetheless, all of the candidates are good to 1 one other. As an example, within the second episode, dropping undertaking supervisor Lindsay says to the group “I think we’ve all done a really credible job. Whatever happens, let’s remember that. I’m really pleased that we stuck together as a team.”

No person performs the blame recreation. No person tries to talk over her. They only sit there and revel in a cappuccino.

Utter insanity.

four. The Boardroom was a lot dimmer

Load up a clip of sequence one in full-swing boardroom motion and it’s not the completely different candidates you’ll discover first, however the room itself. It’s inexperienced. Certain, a pale gradient of inexperienced, however it definitely has a Dr Stangelove post-apocalyptic bunker really feel about it.

And it’s a set contestants have been caught with till sequence 4, when the studio (yup, that was by no means Lord Sugar’s precise boardroom) was turned into the blue-lit one we’re used to at present (additionally not Sugar’s precise boardroom).

5. Numerous the candidates’ speaking heads have been filmed after the duty

A really jarring distinction this: the speaking head pictures – those the place a person candidate says to digicam one thing like “Zee doesn’t really know Dubai”/ “Phil’s not shut up about Pants Man all day”/ “Seriously, he wants our mascot to wear tighty-wighties” – are filmed after the duty.

As an example, you’ll be watching a candidate haggling over flowers in a warehouse and — CUT TO: the identical candidate in a distinct outfit speaking about how the haggle went in a swanky restaurant.

It’s an absolute pace-wrecker.

6. The interview stage was a lot much less glamorous

Final yr’s interview stage – the bit in direction of the tip the place candidates have to face up to a large kick within the CV – was held in glass-panelled monolith the Leadenhall Constructing, a location infinitely extra glamorous than sequence one’s setting: a faculty headmaster’s workplace.

Okay, it’s not really performed in a faculty. However a number of of the interviews are filmed in a tiny workplace stuffed with overflowing folders and submitting cupboards. The candidates are even requested to attend outdoors on a chair/naughty step earlier than they’ll go in.

However there may be one major similarity with the present sequence. Veteran interviewer and Sir Alan’s present aide Claude Littner makes for a well-known face, albeit one with a very completely different hairline – ie, he really has one.

7. There’s a actual lack of one-liners within the boardroom

The boardroom simply isn’t nearly as good in sequence one. Certain, Sir Alan appears to be genuinely targeted on the enterprise process, however there aren’t any zingers. No quotes of the week.

As a substitute of delivering such traces as “If you nod your head any longer I’m going to put you on the back seat of my bloody car”, Sugar systematically lays into every candidate, making an attempt to unravel the duty.

It may need helped him discover one of the best candidate, however an entertaining watch it ain’t.

