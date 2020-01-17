7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In MP Hostel, 2 Suspended: Police

“The post mortem report revealed the boy was strangled,” the police mentioned. (Representational)

Bhopal:

A 7-year-old boy was discovered useless on Wednesday in a authorities hostel in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

The autopsy report of the boy, who belonged to the tribal neighborhood, revealed strangulation, following which a magisterial inquiry was ordered, and two of the ability’s have been employees suspended.

Class I scholar Suraj, who lived with elder brother Deepak (9) in a authorities hostel in Patel Nagar in Bhopal was discovered unconscious within the toilet and was declared useless on arrival at a close-by hospital, mentioned Piplani police station in-charge Rakesh Shrivastava on Friday.

“The post mortem report, which came out on Thursday, has revealed he was strangled. A case has been registered and probe is on to nab the perpetrators,” he advised PTI.

Collector Tarun Pithode ordered a magisterial inquiry and suspended hostel superintendent Rechal Ram and supervisor Shakeel Qureshi.

State Tribal Welfare Minister Omkar Singh Markam visited the hostel on Friday and introduced ex-gratia reduction of Rs 2 lakh to the household of the deceased.

“A probe has begun and strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Mr Markam advised PTI.

Police mentioned Suraj’s father, Rajesh Kharpe, is a labourer primarily based in Sehore, some 40 kilometres from town.

“Suraj was admitted in the hostel in July last year,” an official mentioned.