7-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Killed In Maharashtra, Accused Arrested

Thane:

A seven-year-old lady was allegedly raped and killed by a 30-year-old man from her neighbourhood who smashed her head with a stone close to Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra’s Thane district, the police stated on Sunday, including that the accused has been arrested.

The physique of the sufferer, who was a Class 2 pupil, was discovered on Sunday morning, the police stated, including that the incident occurred on Saturday evening.

The accused Bharat Kumar Kori (30), who works as a porter, lives in Subhash Nagar space of Karivali village close to Bhiwandi, the place the sufferer additionally resided.

“On Saturday night, Kori kidnapped the girl from outside her house. Thereafter, he took her to an isolated spot nearby and raped her,” Bhiwandi senior police official Rajkumar Shinde stated.

After the sexual assault, Kori smashed the lady’s head with a stone earlier than fleeing the spot, he stated.

“A passerby found the body lying in the bushes in the morning and alerted the police,” he stated.

The postmortem report confirmed that the lady was raped earlier than her homicide, Mr Shinde added.

In the course of the probe, the police zeroed in on Kori and arrested him on Sunday morning, he added.

Based on police, father of the lady runs an eatery within the locality.

A case was registered in opposition to Kori beneath kidnapping or abducting with the intention to homicide, rape, Punishment for homicide and in addition beneath varied sections of the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Bhoiwada police station.