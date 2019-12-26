December 26, 2019 | 2:23pm

Neighborhood activist Andrew Holmes stands in entrance of the house the place the 7-year-old was hit. ZUMAPRESS.com

A 7-year-old Chicago woman was critically injured on Christmas when gunfire erupted outdoors her relative’s residence, sending a stray bullet by a lounge window, based on studies.

The unidentified teenager was taking part in along with her youthful cousins at round 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when a 38-year-old man was shot within the leg in a burst of gunfire outdoors the home, the Chicago Solar-Instances stated.

One of many bullets flew into the lounge, hitting the woman in her stomach, the paper stated. She was nonetheless listed as crucial Thursday morning.

The meant goal of the capturing was a 38-year-old convicted felon and registered gun offender, police instructed the paper. They might not verify that he was the identical 38-year-old man who later confirmed up at a neighborhood hospital with a bullet wound in his leg, the report stated.

The assault left a bullet gap in the lounge window of the Brighton Park residence subsequent to a Merry Christmas decorations and a Christmas tree.

“The family was sitting around the table just enjoying Christmas and catching up with each other,” neighborhood activist Andrew Holmes, who had been involved with the woman’s household, instructed the Solar-Instances.

“Then the bullet went by the window, went by a sofa and hit her whereas she was taking part in along with her cousins.

“The children are trying to understand what happened. Those kids are going through a lot of pain right now.”

The woman’s household, from suburban Hanover Park and visiting kin on the time, instructed the paper they have been “grateful for the outpouring of love and support” because the woman remained in crucial situation.

No arrests had been made by Thursday morning, the Solar-Instances stated.