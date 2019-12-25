70 kg gold worth Rs 16 crore burgled from Muthoot Finance outlet in Bengaluru

This Hyderabad male pickpocket is a millionaire.













A Financing agency in Bengaluru was burgled by a gang, who stole gold price Rs 16 crore from the corporate’s outlet at Lingarajapuram on Sunday, December 22.

Muthoot FinanceTwitter

The incident happened at a Muthoot Finance outlet situated on the primary flooring of Essar complicated, the place a gang of not less than 4 members robbed 70 kg of gold and fled the spot. The staffers of the financing agency solely got here to know concerning the incident after they opened the workplace on Monday (December 23) and located that the workplace was marauded and the vault was breached.

After the corporate officers acquired to know that they had been robbed, the department supervisor Sangeetha G filed a criticism with the Bengaluru Metropolis Police. Preliminary investigations revealed that the corporate had not posted any safety personnel on the robust room and the one guard they’d appointed was on go away through the theft.

In accordance with the police, it was a well-planned theft as they think that the burglars had studied the functioning of the agency and likewise deactivated the safety methods and surveillance cameras earlier than committing the crime. The police additionally suspect it to be an inside job as a result of poor safety offered to the agency.

Bengaluru Police types particular crew

Reviews counsel that the robbers destroyed the partitions of the washroom adjoining to the agency to achieve the robust room. They then breached the iron door of the vault utilizing fuel cutters. The Police have shaped a particular crew to nab the culprits.

“We’ve taken the security guard into custody and are interrogating him. Efforts are on to capture the gang,” mentioned a senior official. The accused snapped the primary energy provide to render the CCTV cameras contained in the constructing inoperative, reported Deccan Herald.

Since there’s a paying visitor lodging on the highest flooring of the constructing the place Muthoot was situated, police additionally suspect the PG occupants behind the crime. The police have additionally collected surveillance footages from the close by constructing to determine the burglars and the car they used to commit the crime.

In one other heist, a gang of armed robbers had looted 55 kg gold price Rs 21 crore from Muthoot Finance outlet in Hajipur at Vaishali district of Patna.