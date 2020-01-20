70-STONE man known as ‘Pakistan’s Hulk’ says he is looking for love

By Jack Elsom For Mailonline

Printed: 06:00 EST, 20 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:12 EST, 20 January 2020

A colossal 70-stone weightlifter generally known as the Pakistani Hulk is searching for a spouse however is not going to contemplate any ladies beneath 16 stone for worry of crushing them.

Arbab Khizer Hayat, 27, claims to have rejected as much as 300 would-be brides as a result of they have been too small and has now ramped up the seek for his good ‘heavyweight’ match.

The large of a person, who towers at 6ft 6in, additionally mentioned his superb companion must be an incredible cook dinner to cater for his 10,00zero calorie-a-day weight loss program, which incorporates wolfing down 36 eggs for breakfast.

Hayat, from Mardan, Pakistan, mentioned: ‘I need to meet a lady who weighs a minimum of 220lb, and he or she needs to be above 6ft4in tall, so we glance proper collectively.’

However whereas he’s adamant the couple need to look the half, the strongman believes his spouse must have a cumbersome body to keep away from being squashed.

Arbab Khizer Hayat, 27, is a 70-stone weightlifter generally known as the Pakistani Hulk. He’s searching for a spouse however is not going to contemplate any ladies beneath 16 stone for worry of crushing them

Arbab Khizer Hayat, 27, claims to have rejected as much as 300 would-be brides as a result of they have been too small and has now ramped up the seek for his good ‘heavyweight’ match

The large of a person, who towers at 6ft 6in, additionally mentioned his superb companion must be an incredible cook dinner to cater for his 10,00zero calorie-a-day weight loss program, which incorporates wolfing down 36 eggs for breakfast

Hayat mentioned: ‘I want a heavyweight spouse so I don’t damage her. All the ladies who’ve needed to marry me thus far have been too skinny.

‘My mother and father need me to get married. They need to have grand children however I have not discovered the appropriate match for myself.

‘Within the final seven years, I’ve been desperately searching for love, and have seen 200-300 women, however they have been all a mean weight.

‘I’m 6’6 toes tall and weigh nearly a tonne so it isn’t potential to look a standard couple with a mean lady. It is essential to me that we glance proper.’

Regardless of gorging mammoth quantities of meals every day – 3kg of meat and fixed bowls of rice and bread, washed down with 5 litres of milk – Hayat insists he has no well being issues.

The weightlifter is a mammoth of a person, particularly when contrasted with common sized males

He has been recognised because the world’s strongest man throughout Pakistan and might carry a unprecedented quantity of weight (pictured bench urgent a bike)

Regardless of gorging mammoth quantities of meals every day – 3kg of meat and fixed bowls of rice and break, washed down with 5 litres of milk – Hayat insists he has no well being issues.

He added: ‘I haven’t got any medical situations. I’m completely match and cozy with my weight.

‘However I’ve to maintain exercising and consuming to turn out to be a world champion robust man.

‘I began gaining weight in my teenagers however I realised that I needed to get into weightlifting and strongman championships. So I continued to placed on weight.’

In his neighbourhood although, Hayat is already a star. He has been recognised because the world’s strongest man throughout Pakistan.

He grew to become well-known after movies of him pulling a tractor by a rope because the machine tries to reverse away from him, went viral.

Lots of of locals flip up at Hayat’s house day-after-day in order that they will take selfies with the light big.

‘I get plenty of love and admiration from the individuals right here. However I do not need to cease right here. I need to turn out to be a world star,’ he says.