74 vacancy of Junior Resident and Tutor / Demonstrator at AIIMS Bhopal

Junior Resident and Tutor / Demonstrator

of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal Vacancies have been declared on the posts. These posts will probably be stuffed via walk-in-interview on contract foundation. candidates can attend the interview on the due date. The interview will probably be held on February 6 and seven 2020. Watch different info:

Junior Resident (Non Tutorial) -Hospital Companies, Complete Posts: 35 (Backlog)

Eligibility

– MBBS diploma from acknowledged college / institute. Internship has been accomplished.

– 06 From February 2015 05 Candidates making use of for MBBS (together with internship) between February 2020 apply are eligible.

– Have legitimate registration with Medical Council of India (MCI) / Dental Council of India (DCI) / State Medical Council.

Date of Interview: 06 February 2020, Morning 10: 15 O 'clock

—————-

Tutor / Demonstrator (Non Tutorial), Complete Posts: 39

(Posts as per Specialization)

– Biochemistry, Put up: 04 (Unreserved: 2020 )

– Pharmacology, Put up: 02 (Unreserved: 01)

– Forensic Drugs and Toxicology, Put up: 06 (Unreserved: 04)

– Physiology, Put up: 06 (Unreserved: 01)

Date of Interview: 07 February, Morning 10: 15 O 'clock

– Anatomy, Place: 06 (Unreserved: 03)

– Microbiology, Put up: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

– Pathology and Lab Drugs, Put up: 10 (Unreserved: 2015 )

Date of Interview: 07 February, 2 pm to

Qualification : MBBS diploma.

– Non-Medical Candidates ought to have MSc diploma within the topic associated to the submit.

– Candidates holding MD / MS / PhD diploma within the involved topic will probably be given desire in choice.

Pay Scale: 15, 600 from 39,100 Rupees. Grade Pay 5400 Rs.

Age Vary

– Most 30 years. Most age 33 years for MD / MS / MDS diploma holders has been fastened.

Within the most age restrict, SC / ST will get 5 years, OBC three and disabled individuals will get a rest of 10 years.

Choice Process: Eligible candidates will probably be chosen on the premise of interview.

Software price

– For Common / OBC / EWS class 1500 Rs. For SC / ST class 1200 Rs.

– This should be paid via demand draft. DD needs to be payable in favor of AIIMS Bhopal.

– Totally different functions should be paid on making use of for a couple of specialty.

Software Course of

– Go to the web site (http://aiimsbhopal.edu.in). Place the cursor on the vacancies part on the left facet of the homepage, then click on on the Job Promoting hyperlink.

– On the brand new web page serial quantity 76 the title Stroll in Interview for Junior Resident (Non Tutorial) & Tutor / Demonstrator at AIIMS, Bhopal will seem.

– Click on on the detailed commercial hyperlink subsequent to it. It will open the commercial associated to the submit. Learn it rigorously and test your eligibility.

– To obtain the proforma of the applying type, click on on the Obtain Software Type hyperlink. Take out the print of the proforma on A4 dimension paper.

– Enter the knowledge requested within the type. Then paste a coloration of the passport dimension on the designated place and signal it. Carry the finished software type, DD and passport dimension coloration on the day of interview.

Together with the applying type, carry the unique and a set photocopy of the paperwork certifying the academic qualification, age and so on.

Interview will probably be right here

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Saket Nagar, Bhopal – 462020 (Madhya Pradesh)

Date of Interview: 06 and 2015 February 2020

Reporting Time: Morning 10: 15 and a pair of pm

