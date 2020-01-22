75-Year-Old Joins Egyptian Club, Becomes Oldest Professional Footballer

A soccer membership enjoying in Egypt’s third-division named sixth October on Tuesday accomplished the signing of a 75-year-old skilled footballer named Ezz El-Din Bahader. Egyptian Soccer Affiliation (EFA) — the physique which governs the game within the north-African nation — posted a sequence of images on Fb the place Bahader might be seen placing pen to paper in entrance of membership officers. Whereas the signing has made him the oldest skilled footballer on the planet, at least on paper, he nonetheless must get on the sphere to formally break the earlier report. Based on a report revealed in purpose.com, Bahader will turn into the oldest skilled footballer within the historical past of the game ought to he take the sphere for his new membership primarily based out of Giza.

The present world report of being the oldest skilled soccer participant is held by Isaak Hayik who guarded the goalpost for Israel’s fourth-tier aspect Ironi Or Yehuda in April 2019 on the age of 73.

“Today, the Egyptian Football Association has registered the oldest professional player in the world during the current winter transfer period. He is 75-year-old Ezz El-Din Bahader, who signed for 6 October in the third division,” the EFA mentioned in a Fb submit.

Bahader finishing a transfer to knowledgeable soccer membership on the such an outdated age as soon as once more proved the age-old saying that ‘age is only a quantity’.

With this signing Bahader needs to interrupt the world report at present held by Hayik. The EFA, of their assertion, additionally conformed the identical.

“He is preparing to enter the Guinness World Encyclopaedia of records as he begins his participation with his club,” the EFA mentioned in an announcement.

Whereas it’s nice to see Bahader going sturdy at such an outdated age, there isn’t any readability over his skilled report of enjoying historical past. The membership additionally did not make clear on Bahader’s contract.

(With ANI inputs)