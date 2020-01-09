8 Killed After Bus Rams Into Van In Rajasthan’s Churu Due To Dense Fog

All eight individuals had been killed on the spot, whereas 6 individuals within the bus had been left injured. (Representational)

Jaipur:

Dense fog on Thursday morning in Rajasthan’s Churu district claimed the lives of eight individuals on the Nationwide Freeway (NH) 11 when a passenger bus collided with a van coming from the wrong way.

The van was going to Ratangarh by way of Bikaner when it collided with a passenger bus. All of the eight individuals travelling in it had been killed on the spot, whereas six individuals within the bus had been left injured.

A lot of the deceased had been from the identical household who had been to Ratangarh to distribute wedding ceremony playing cards for a wedding mounted for January 19. earlier than reaching their vacation spot, nevertheless, their van met with an accident at Rajaldesar-Parsneu.

Churu SP Tejaswini Gautam mentioned that the affect of the accident was so intense that the entrance a part of the van smashed into the bus.

All of the passengers within the van had been residents of Bikaner. An FIR could be lodged in opposition to the bus driver and proprietor because the bus was being pushed at reckless velocity, she added.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot additionally expressed his condolences to the bereaved household and mentioned: “Deeply saddened to know of a road accident in which eight people have lost lives at Rajaldesar Parsneu road. My heart goes out to their families. May they find strength. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. #Churu #Rajasthan”.