8 Members From Extremist Group Arrested In Tamil Nadu: Police

Complete eight folks of the module had been arrested, the police mentioned. (Representational)

Chennai:

A Tamil Nadu-based extremist module with hyperlinks to the same group in neighbouring Karnataka, that was allegedly planning to hold out nationwide assaults, has been busted with the arrest of eight males, police mentioned on Wednesday.

The eight folks, together with three “radical elements” from Bengaluru, had been arrested and pistols and amunitions recovered from them by the ”Q” department police, which handles issues associated to extremists and involving nationwide safety.

Inputs gathered by the intelligence wing of Tamil Nadu police revealed that “a few notorious fundamentalist elements are making preparation to wage jihad at various parts of the country and (they) have disappeared” from the state within the third week of the final month, a police launch mentioned.

A few of the accused had been linked to varied communal instances together with a sensational homicide case within the state.

“This module has developed link with a similar module in Bengaluru and started moving to different parts of the country,” the discharge mentioned.

5 of the accused had been arrested from Tamil Nadu, whereas three members had been arrested from neighbouring Karnataka.