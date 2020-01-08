80 “American Terrorists” Killed In Missile Strikes: Iran State Media

Iran fired “more than a dozen” ballistic missiles in opposition to two airbases in Iraq.

Dubai:

Iranian state tv mentioned on Wednesday that at the very least 80 “American terrorists” had been killed in assaults involving 15 missiles Tehran launched on U.S. targets in Iraq, including that not one of the missiles had been intercepted.

State TV, citing a senior Revolutionary Guards supply, additionally mentioned Iran had 100 different targets within the area in its sights if Washington took any retaliatory measures. It additionally mentioned U.S. helicopters and navy tools had been “severely damaged”.

Iran launched missile assaults on U.S.-led forces in Iraq within the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider battle within the Center East.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)