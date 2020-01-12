80 Detained For Trying To Wave Black Flags At Amit Shah In Madhya Pradesh

Amit Shah addressed a public assembly in assist of the Citizenship Modification Act in Jabalpur. (File)

Jabalpur:

The police on Sunday stopped the Congress-affiliated Nationwide College students Union of India (NSUI) from waving black flags at Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur and detained 80 activists.

The activists have been taken into custody from ten completely different areas within the metropolis for making an attempt to point out black flags, mentioned Extra Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar. They have been launched after authorized formalities, he added.

Amit Shah addressed a public assembly in assist of the Citizenship Modification Act in Jabalpur.

The ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh has opposed the Citizenship Modification Act which supplies Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.