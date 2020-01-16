8000 policemen will be recruited in Maharashtra Police

Police personnel might be recruited quickly in Maharashtra Police 8000. State Residence Minister Anil Deshmukh gave this info. He stated that the police power might be strengthened to enhance regulation and order within the state.

Based on the information of the Occasions of India,

on the occasion organized on the loss of life anniversary of JD Patil alias Babasaheb Sangludkar. Anil Deshmukh stated on Monday that other than police recruitment, rural youth also needs to deal with aggressive examinations. He additionally expressed concern over rising suicides of scholars. Additionally stated that oldsters mustn’t burden their expectations on their kids.

He stated that the federal government was taking many drastic steps to guard ladies. Steps are additionally being taken to cease Naxalism.