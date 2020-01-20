82% Students Registered In JNU For Winter Semester, Says Vice Chancellor

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar mentioned JNU is gearing as much as have fun Republic Day (File)

New Delhi:

Amid registration boycott by the scholars’ union, Jawaharlal Nehru College administration on Monday mentioned over 80 per cent of scholars have registered for the winter semester.

Out of eight,500 college students at JNU, 82 per cent of scholars have cleared their hostel dues for winter semester registration as on Monday, the varsity’s vice-chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar mentioned.

The remaining college students are additionally anticipated to finish their registration course of for the reason that registration continues to be open with a late charge, he mentioned.

“The University is putting every effort to help the willing students in registering for the winter semester. The campus is peaceful and active in pursuing academic activities,” he mentioned.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar mentioned the College is gearing as much as have fun Republic Day.

This yr, for the primary time, the NCC cadets of the College will likely be taking part in a parade on the venue in the course of the Republic Day celebrations, he mentioned.

The scholars’ union has given a name to boycott registration over the difficulty of hostel charge hike. The registration for the winter semester had ended on January 17.