December 25, 2019 | 1:52pm

An 85-year-old Washington state girl was charged with homicide after she opened hearth on her roommates, killing one, in line with a report.

Beverly Jenne allegedly gunned down one in all her roomies and injured one other at their Federal Means dwelling, the place a chilling word was uncovered inside a gun holster, information station KOMO-TV reported.

The letter, dated round two hours earlier than the Dec. 19 killing, mentioned the slain girl “was not a nice person. She drove me to this.”

Jenne had beforehand owned the house earlier than it went into foreclosures and was bought, the outlet reported.

The client rented the property to 2 sisters of their 30s and allowed Jenne to proceed to reside there whereas she regarded for a brand new place, the report mentioned.

Police mentioned they obtained a 911 name from one of many roommates round 1 a.m. claiming she was shot inside her dwelling.

Officers arrived to seek out one of many sisters useless and the opposite in essential situation. She was rushed to the hospital and is anticipated to outlive.

Jenne was found making an attempt to strangle herself with an electrical wire and dropped at a Tacoma hospital, KOMO reported.

She shall be booked into jail on $1 million bail when she is launched from the hospital, the report mentioned. Her subsequent court docket look is scheduled for Jan. 6.