January 14, 2020 | eight:33am

A person born when Franklin D. Roosevelt was president was busted for allegedly robbing a South Carolina financial institution whereas brandishing a gun and sporting a masks, in response to a report.

Gilbert Paul Ware, 86, was accused of coming into a Financial institution of America department in Greenville about 9:30 a.m. and demanding cash, in response to Fox Carolina.

The octogenarian made off with an undisclosed amount of money however didn’t make it very far in his getaway automotive earlier than cops stopped him a couple of blocks away.

His firearm and the stolen cash had been recovered.

Ware was slapped with a financial institution theft cost.