January eight, 2020 | 9:07pm

An 88-year-old man in Maine beat off a rabid fox together with his strolling cane final week — the second time in about 4 months that he battled one of many wild animals on his property, a report mentioned.

Norman Kenney, a former fireplace chief, mentioned his newest tangle with a fox occurred final Friday when obtained out of his automotive in his driveway and heard a “meow” noise from the bottom, WGME reported.

“So I looked, and it was a fox, starting to come to me,” he advised the information station.

The octogenarian started preventing with the fox and pulled his cane throughout the wrestle, in line with the report.

“I’m in the middle of that driveway trying to beat it off with a cane, and the cane kept breaking,” he advised the information station.

Kenney was scratched on his face and fingers throughout the wrestle, and mentioned he feared he may’ve misplaced an eye fixed.

“The fox must have grabbed on to [my eye],” Kenney mentioned.

“It’s a wonder he didn’t get the eyeball and pull the eye ball out,” he added.

A neighbor rushed over to assist him when he observed the assault, in line with the report. They have been in a position to combat the fox off and the animal was later put down by police.

In September, Kenney snuffed out one other fox that attacked him in his yard by stepping on it together with his foot.

“The [latest attack] was a bigger fox,” Kenney advised WGME.

“The last one, I was able to get it with my foot. This one, I was just strangling it with my bare hands hoping it would stop clawing me.”