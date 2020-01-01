9 burning questions we have after Doctor Who: Spyfall

Physician Who sequence 12’s first episode ends with one hell of a cliffhanger, because the Physician is teleported away to an odd new place and her group are left stranded in a crashing airplane.

In the meantime, Sacha Dhawan’s newly-revealed Grasp is within the wind along with his new alien buddies and there appears to be no method to cease him – however what does he have deliberate anyway? How did he return? And what can we anticipate from Spyfall half two when it airs on Sunday fifth January?

We strive our greatest to reply your most burning questions beneath. Beginning with…

Who or what are the aliens?

A brand new monster in Physician Who sequence 12 (BBC)

It appears odd that after an hour of fast-paced Physician Who journey we nonetheless do not know who or what the alien menaces are, however in a means it makes it all of the extra thrilling.

At the moment unnamed (until we missed one thing within the credit), the aliens appear to be product of some type of semi-solid vitality that shines like a vivid gentle, possess the flexibility to push themselves (or part) by way of strong objects (albeit taking up the visible properties of these objects) and teleport all over the world.

They will additionally one way or the other change the DNA of a human to one thing else solely, to what finish continues to be utterly unclear – although when speaking to Daniel Barton (Lenny Henry) it’s famous that their said objective is to “defend” whereas the Physician notes that they’re exhibiting stereotypical spy behaviour by eliminating different brokers and speaking in code.

All we actually find out about these aliens exterior of the episode is that they don’t at all times appear like that (they took the shape to mock humanity, indirectly) and that they appear to have some entry to an odd pocket dimension or different location stuffed with “trees” that they conduct themselves by way of and the place they imprison first Yaz, then the Physician (of which, extra later).

So sure, there’s nonetheless lots to search out out within the subsequent episode. And given the shock reveal that these aliens have been working with the Grasp the entire time, there’s an added query as to how a lot of what we’ve seen to date has been a lie or misdirect, and whether or not these “aliens” are what we perceive them to be in any respect… Huw Fullerton

Why is Daniel Barton solely 93% human?

Lenny Henry as Daniel Barton in Physician Who (BBC)

When Yaz and Ryan (Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole) scan Lenny Henry’s mysterious villain for clues, it’s revealed that Barton is barely 93% human – however what on Earth does that imply? Has Barton been reworked one way or the other by the aliens he’s in league with? Is he part-machine someplace? And if both of these are true, why are the non-human components solely 7% of his make-up?

Is it potential that Barton as an alternative has some alien in his household tree – a distant ancestor from one other world – explaining his genetic make-up? Or did he simply get a short style of what the aliens have been doing to different secret brokers, rewriting their DNA into one thing else solely? He was previously an MI6 agent himself, in spite of everything – was he an early goal that one way or the other received them to cease? It’s all very complicated… HF

How did the Grasp return after the dying of Missy?

Michelle Gomez in Physician Who (BBC, TL)

The return of the Grasp (Sacha Dhawan) poses two fairly massive questions associated to the final time we noticed the character within the type of Michelle Gomez’s Missy…

Firstly, how is the Grasp nonetheless alive? (We’re presuming this isn’t a pre-Missy model, since that additionally imply Dhawan’s Grasp comes earlier than John Simm’s, and so additionally earlier than Derek Jacobi’s, which is all a bit too difficult.)

The final time we noticed Missy, she’d been shot down by Simm’s Grasp utilizing his laser screwdriver and left for lifeless. She’d beforehand turned on her devious former incarnation, actually stabbing him within the again after deciding to facet with former foe the Physician.

“Don’t bother trying to regenerate – you got the full blast,” Simm’s Grasp mentioned after taking pictures her in response, with Missy apparently dying shortly afterwards.

How did she survive? We might by no means know. The Grasp has a historical past of avoiding obvious sure dying with little-to-no clarification, so it’s potential that there’ll be no clarification supplied – although it’s fascinating that Dhawan’s new model appears to trace that he ‘stole’ O’s type, fairly than present process a standard regeneration (extra on that beneath).

The larger query, actually, and one we hope does get answered, is why the Grasp has returned to his outdated villainous methods after Missy apparently discovered redemption. Might it one way or the other be associated to his insistence that “everything [the Doctor] think[s] [she] know[s] is a lie”?

If Missy/the Grasp had survived lengthy sufficient to find some nice secret that up-ended every part they thought they knew concerning the Physician, it is perhaps sufficient to destroy the delicate belief constructed up between the 2. It’s a idea at any charge… Morgan Jeffery

Who’s taking part in the Grasp?

Should you’re questioning the place you’ve seen the brand new Grasp earlier than he really has a little bit of a Who pedigree, with Dhawan starring in 2013 behind-the-scenes drama An Journey in House and Time as Physician Who’s authentic director Waris Hussein.

Dhawan has additionally starred in Marvel’s Iron Fist, Sherlock, Line of Obligation, The Boy with the Topknot, The Tractate Middoth, Being Human, Utopia, Within the Flesh and No Offence amongst many different roles. HF

Was there ever an actual O?

Sure – the Physician’s outdated ally ‘Horizon Watcher’ was an actual individual who, it seems, did appear like Sacha Dhawan. Although the precise circumstances of how the Grasp changed the true ‘O’ aren’t clear, it seems the Time Lord villain one way or the other mimicked the MI6 agent’s type after shrinking the real article to the scale of a matchbox.

The Grasp has type in ‘stealing bodies’ fairly than present process a standard regeneration course of – 1981’s The Keeper of Traken noticed him possess the physique of Tremas (Anthony Ainley), whereas the 1996 TV film had the Grasp possess a paramedic named Bruce (Eric Roberts) and even try to steal the Physician’s personal physique.

As for the way he shrunk the true ‘O’, nicely… MJ

How did the Grasp shrink him?

Although it’s not explicitly said, it’s secure to imagine that ‘O’ was killed utilizing the Grasp’s Tissue Compression Eliminator – a tool that the character used continuously all through his appearances in basic Physician Who, however which, till now, hadn’t resurfaced within the fashionable sequence.

A weapon that kills by shrinking the our bodies of its targets to the purpose the place their life features stop, the ‘TCE’ was swapped out in favour of a ‘Laser Screwdriver’ and different units post-2005, however now it seems that this sinister device has discovered favour with the Grasp once more. MJ

The place have been Yaz and the Physician transported to?

Tosin Cole as Ryan in Physician Who: Spyfall (BBC)

Having snuck into Daniel Barton’s workplace, Yaz and Ryan are confronted by the enigmatic alien spies, with Yaz being snatched up by the monsters and transported to an odd otherworldly airplane…

The Physician is ready to retrieve her buddy, however wherever she was, it’s clear that the go to has left Yaz traumatised – she turns into tearful reflecting on her expertise afterwards, with Ryan doing his finest to consolation her.

Later, along with her companions trapped aboard a plummeting plane, the Physician is transported by the Grasp to the identical unusual location – however the place is it? Might it’s the aliens’ homeworld, or spacecraft? And even a part of the inside of the Grasp’s TARDIS? (We see the home that apparently belonged to ‘O’ one way or the other flying alongside the airplane housing the Physician and associates – so may the home be the Grasp’s TARDIS in disguise?)

Or, on condition that the aliens appeared to “conduct” themselves by way of the “trees,” is it extra carefully tied to their species, maybe some type of pocket dimension that helps them transport themselves all over the world? MJ

What’s the Physician’s lie?

Earlier than teleporting away, the Grasp notes to the Physician that “everything you think you know is a lie,” and we’ve been racking our brains to try to work out what he’s referring to.

Might he be referencing some Time Lord secret associated to their shared upbringing? Has the Physician repressed some data about her previous that might paint her in a much less beneficial gentle? DOES the Physician have a secret assortment of additional regenerations no one is aware of about but? Or is that this new thriller indirectly associated to the Timeless Youngster arc launched in 2018?

We think about these is perhaps questions we’re asking ourselves for the following few weeks… HF

What’s the Grasp’s plan?

Value asking, really…to date, apparently the Grasp’s plan has revolved round recruiting aliens to rewrite the DNA of spies, embedding himself inside MI6 for years, hanging out with the Physician and her group after which stranding Yaz, Graham and Ryan on a crashing airplane whereas the Physician’s trapped in one other unusual location.

Teleporting away, all we all know for certain is that the Grasp appears to be allied with the largely human Daniel Barton, who spoke of the aliens and his have to “defend” one thing. So, er…what?

Sure, we’re a bit flummoxed to date. Possibly the aliens’ plan revolves round turning people into them for some motive, and the Grasp noticed this as a possibility to get revenge on his outdated frenemy in addition to acquire some energy over Earth. Or possibly the aliens have been created or in any other case tricked by the Grasp to do his bidding, for an total nefarious function we will solely grasp at at present.

In different phrases, no, we don’t perceive what the Grasp is as much as but. However for as soon as, we solely have about 4 days to attend till we discover out! Bliss. HF

Physician Who continues on Sundays on BBC1