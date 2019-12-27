9 Dead After Kazakhstan Plane With 100 On Board Crashes, Rescue Team On Site

Pictures on social media confirmed wreckage of the aircraft and emergency crew current on the spot

At the least 9 reportedly died after a aircraft with 95 passengers and 5 crew members on board crashed close to Almaty, the airport of Kazakhstan’s greatest metropolis, in response to the airport. In a Fb put up, the Almaty airport confirmed that there have been survivors and that emergency providers have been engaged on the positioning. The aircraft “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” earlier than hitting a small constructing, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee stated.

Pictures posted on social media confirmed wreckage of the aircraft and emergency crew current on the spot. The aircraft was headed for Nur-Sultan, the Central Asian nation’s capital metropolis.

Listed below are the updates on the aircraft crash in Kazakhstan :