9 Rockets Hit Iraq Airbase Housing US Troops: Report

The assault on Ain al-Asad airbase got here after pro-Iran factions vowed to hitch forces (Representational)

Baghdad, Iraq:

At the least 9 rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase within the nation’s west early Wednesday the place US and coalition forces are based mostly, safety sources advised AFP.

The assault on the Ain al-Asad airbase got here after pro-Tehran factions in Iraq had vowed to hitch forces to “respond” to an American drone strike that killed Iranian normal Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi prime commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad final week.

(Aside from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)