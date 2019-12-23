9 Turkmenistan Women Arrested For Smuggling At Delhi Airport: Police

All of the 9 ladies have been arrested, police mentioned (Representational)

New Delhi:

In a significant operation, 9 ladies from Turkmenistan have been arrested for allegedly making an attempt to smuggle overseas foreign exchange price round Rs three.83 crore at Delhi airport, officers mentioned on Monday.

A complete of 105 folks have been intercepted — 59 ladies and 46 males — once they have been travelling to Turkmenistan on Wednesday, they mentioned.

“Personal and baggage search of the 88 passengers and rummaging of flight resulted in the recovery of foreign currency $7,98,840 equivalent to Rs 5.64 crore,” an announcement issued by the customs division mentioned.

Additional, 48 passengers have been launched together with their overseas forex, as they have been carrying overseas forex underneath permissible restrict, it mentioned.

Moreover, remaining overseas forex — $5,41,961, equal to Rs three.83 crore was seized underneath the related provisions of the Customs Act, the assertion mentioned.

Out of the remaining 40 passengers, 9 of them — all ladies have been positioned underneath arrest, the officers mentioned, quoting the assertion.

They mentioned the cash that they have been making an attempt to take out of Delhi may very well be the proceed of gold smuggling.

“There is a group of foreign nationals who smuggle into the country gold from outside and sell the yellow metal here using their ”contacts”. The money that they get out of it, they try to take it out of India, usually in cash,” an officer mentioned, explaining the case.

Additional investigations are underneath progress, the officer mentioned.