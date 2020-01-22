9 ways Amazon’s Good Omens TV series is different from the book

Good Omens’ TV adaptation faithfully follows the zany and devilishly humorous blueprint established by the novel’s co-authors, Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett.

Reams of dialogue are copied nearly word-for-word from the supply textual content, whereas the sequence showrunner is definitely Gaiman himself; he has beforehand spoken about defending components of the guide written by the late Pratchett.

*WARNING: spoilers forward for Amazon’s Good Omens*

Nevertheless, in any display screen adaptation there are going to be modifications, and Good Omens is not any exception: there are some welcome additions (we’re taking a look at you, Jon Hamm), some characters left on the reducing flooring, and an incident through the finale involving a tub of holy water…

Learn on for essentially the most vital modifications between the novel and Amazon’s TV adaptation, starring Michael Sheen and David Tennant.

1. Was Aziraphale and Crowley’s backstory within the Good Omens guide?

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens

Episode three opens with “the longest cold open in the history of television,” based on David Tennant, as we observe Aziraphale and Crowley’s burgeoning friendship courting again from the Backyard of Eden, with glimpses of their lives within the following centuries, together with varied Biblical scenes, Shakespearean England and 1960s Soho.

“I’ve got a favourite bit. Which is the first half of episode three,” Tennant mentioned in an interview with HEARALPUBLICIST. “It’s the longest cold open in the history of television. It’s the first half – I think it’s 31 minutes before the titles come up.”

“Which is not in the books as well,” Michael Sheen added. “So that’s something that people won’t have seen before.”

“Though there are moments in the book that allude to some of the scenes that he’s [Neil Gaiman] fleshed out,” Tennant continued. “So he begins within the Backyard of Eden and then you definately see them in about 10 totally different scenes by way of historical past, which is a form of potted historical past of their relationship and a potted historical past of the world. All in 31 minutes.”

2. The place are The Different Horsemen in Amazon’s Good Omens?

Good Omens’ 4 Horsepersons

Within the Good Omens novel, 4 Hell’s Angels bikers meet the real-life 4 Horsepersons of the Apocalypse on the Completely happy Porker Cafe, and resolve to tag alongside for the trip — solely to collide with a motorway pile-up of fish.

Though The Different Horsemen stay fan favourites amongst readers, Neil Gaiman has defined why he lower the bumbling riders out of the sequence, in an interview for the present’s accompanying guide, The Good and Correct Good Omens TV Companion.

“Terry died and left me, and this was his last request,” Gaiman mentioned. “My job is to make this one thing he could be happy with, and typically that meant I’m extra more likely to maintain my place on a factor that Terry wrote than one thing I wrote.

“In this case, I was willing to lose The Four Other Horsemen from the script, a week before shooting, for budgetary reasons. I looked at the script and thought, I can pull it out and it does no harm. Even though some people will be disappointed, my response is that it’s still in the book.”

three. Does Crowley have pink hair within the Good Omens guide?

David Tennant in Good Omens

The fast-living demon Crowley is described as having “dark hair” in Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s authentic novel, however David Tennant has defined how Amazon’s costume and make-up division first conceived of Crowley’s now-signature (and ever-changing) flame-red locks.

“It wasn’t in the book, but red seemed quite appealing as he’s from the flames,” he mentioned. “There’s also a part of me as an actor who likes to transform.”

“We talked about whether having it long might make him look like a rocker, rather than of the moment,” Tennant mentioned in an interview for the present’s accompanying guide, The Good and Correct Good Omens TV Companion.

“Eventually we settled on a nice, short funky red cut. Then we see him moving through time with different lengths and styles. When I was reading through the script, just plotting through what happens when was quite tricky, and so it works as a marker.”

four. Does Agnes Nutter write a prophecy for Aziraphale within the Good Omens guide?

Michael Sheen in Good Omens

The Good and Correct Prophecies of Agnes Nutter is the one guide that the bibliophile angel Aziraphale has all the time coveted, however by no means acquired — that’s, nonetheless, till destiny takes a hand and the traditional tome lands in his lap (or, extra precisely, in Crowley’s 1926 Bentley).

It appears solely becoming then that Agnes has written a prophecy for the angel, accurately describing him sitting in his retailer crammed with books “written by other men,” earlier than warning him that… his cocoa his rising chilly. As he reads the prophecy, Aziraphale appears over and, lo and behold, his cocoa is rising chilly proper then and there.

It’s an excellent second, made all of the extra memorable on condition that it’s not really within the guide. Within the authentic novel, the angel made cocoa and “read a prophecy at random.” The unique passage continues: “Forty minutes later, the cocoa was still untouched.”

5. The place is the ducking stool in Amazon’s Good Omens?

Sam Taylor Buck as Adam Younger, the reluctant Antichrist; Ilan Galkoff as Brian; Alfie Taylor as Wensleydale; Amma Ris as Pepper, in Good Omens

Within the Good Omens guide, Pepper’s six-year-old sister is enlisted by the Them (the group of youngsters led by Adam Younger) to play a witch in a ‘torture’ recreation involving a ducking stool — which the opposite kids then beg to have a activate. Nevertheless, the scene was apparently lower resulting from well being and questions of safety, changing the makeshift ducking stool with a tyre swing.

In an onset interview with HEARALPUBLICIST, Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) admitted that he regretted the scene’s absence within the present.

“There is only one moment that I wish was in it. I just makes me… I just think it’s wonderful,” he mentioned. “And you can’t do it because of health and safety.”

Including that he’d hid his emotions concerning the scene from showrunner Neil Gaiman, Sheen defined: “I by no means really instructed Neil that… I needed it, as a result of I felt so unhealthy as a result of he defined to me someday and mentioned, ‘Oh we can’t try this. So we’re going to do that as an alternative.’ And I used to be so upset, and I couldn’t inform him as a result of I didn’t wish to upset him… But it surely’s the second the place the kids are attempting to torture the witch and so they’ve received a ducking [stool].

“In terms of the book it cuts back and it’s this tiny little girl, it’s Pepper’s sister I think, who’s just sitting there, really enjoying it, and the whole point of it is that it’s torture, and they cut that. Apparently you can’t dunk little kids! It’s terrible. It’s such a great cut for TV as well.”

6. Is Jon Hamm’s character Angel Gabriel within the Good Omens guide?

Jon Hamm as Gabriel in Good Omens

Jon Hamm’s corporate-minded Angel Gabriel is simply talked about very briefly within the authentic Good Omens novel. However the function was expanded for the sequence, alongside a bunch of different angelic characters – and this model of Angel Gabriel is a fan of tailor-made fits and The Sound of Music (however not a fan of sushi).

Chatting with HEARALPUBLICIST on-set, Neil Gaiman defined that he and co-author Terry Pratchett had all the time meant to flesh out the characters in Heaven.

“One of the things that I did in Good Omens as well, partly to open it up a little bit, but more because Terry and I had planned to do this 30 years ago, was actually bring on the angels,” he mentioned. “We go to Hell, we see some more stuff that happens there, we learn more. In the book, angels are basically talked about but almost never seen, and we have a couple of demons. In this, there is equal time.”

“Gabriel is barely in the novel,” Hamm mentioned in an interview for the accompanying guide to Amazon’s Good Omens, The Good and Correct Good Omens TV Companion. “But he’s fleshed out here because Neil Gaiman wanted someone cracking the whip. So he’s the guy from head office who is like, ‘Hey, what are you doing? Go to work!’ As a narrative device it’s very funny, and the fact that I get to do it is awesome because originally he was written as British.”

Initially, because the Mad Males actor defined, Archangel Gabriel was imagined as “that stuffy, posh Brit who can’t get out of his own way.” However Gaiman quickly modified his thoughts.

“Neil felt he should be from the USA, and that made sense to me,” Hamm mentioned. “The idea of the American walking in and saying: ‘We gotta do it my way!’ is very easy for me to inhabit.”

7. Can we see Heaven and Hell within the Good Omens guide?

Simply because the TV sequence of Good Omens expanded on its host of angelic characters, the present additionally went into higher element concerning the look of Heaven — and of Hell.

Of the pristine, heavenly headquarters that fashioned Heaven, location supervisor Nick Marshall mentioned: “We found a vacant office building in a smart business park in Weybridge, Surrey. It had a tiled floor, white pillars and 13 floor-to-ceiling windows. We had to frost every single one of them to get the light looking celestial.”

“It really did have a heavenly vibe,” he added, mentioned in an interview for the present’s accompanying guide, The Good and Correct Good Omens TV Companion.

In the meantime Hell is depicted as a dingy, cramped basement workplace, strewn with litter and mismatched plastic chairs. “God and the angels got the pick of the best place,” mentioned producer Phil Collinson, “while the demons go down into the basement. Hell is like a struggling business that can’t afford bigger premises.”

eight. Is there the fireplace and (holy) water scene within the Good Omens guide?

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in Good Omens

Neil Gaiman wrote a further twist for the Good Omens finale, which noticed each Aziraphale and Crowley kidnapped by their respective celestial friends. They have been each sentenced to dying: Aziraphale by infernal fireplace, and Crowley by a tub of holy water.

Nevertheless, following a ultimate cryptic prophecy from Agnes Nutter, the pair had the foresight to modify our bodies. Neither perished — in truth, Crowley/Aziraphale had a slightly beautiful dip within the tub — and each managed to persuade the forces of Heaven and Hell to go away them alone (not less than for a bit).

Talking concerning the ending in an unique on-set interview with HEARALPUBLICIST, Gaiman mentioned that he altered the unique ending as he didn’t need viewers who’d learn the guide to get “too cocky”.

“There’s a couple of places I took liberties, and I took some liberties in the end because I didn’t want people who read the book being too cocky. So there is stuff that keeps ticking and will keep worrying them and a plot that does not untangle until the final second, and that was fun to build,” he mentioned.

9. What occurs at Warlock’s celebration in Good Omens?

Michael Sheen as Aziraphale in Good Omens

When Aziraphale clothes up as a kids’s entertainer for Warlock’s celebration, his horrible makes an attempt at human magic have slightly extra harmful penalties within the guide than within the TV sequence…

Within the novel, Aziraphale asks a safety guard to drag a silk handkerchief out of his pocket, which catches on the guard’s gun and sends it “spinning across the room to land heavily in a bowl of jelly”. Warlock, an obnoxious eleven-year-old, grabs the gun and fires it at Crowley.

Nevertheless, Aziraphale manages to show the Magnum .32 right into a water-pistol, saving Crowley from a slightly inconvenient “discorporation”. Aziraphale additionally has a spot of hassle with a dove stuffed up the arm of his frock coat for too lengthy, which Crowley then revives.

Within the TV sequence, nonetheless, the gun-in-jelly fiasco is fully lower, whereas the dove is definitely revived by Aziraphale — a change that was all the way down to logistics, based on Neil Gaiman.

“The Good Omens fans are just obsessive, in basically a very nice way,” Gaiman instructed HEARALPUBLICIST, “however there was a second on the display screen if you noticed Aziraphale after a kids’s get together with a useless dove in his hand, and I posted a tweet saying, ‘Today, Aziraphale will bring a dove that had been shoved up his sleeve and it died back to life’.

“And people were like, ‘In the book, it’s Crowley who…’ and we were like, ‘Yeah, but we couldn’t do that because… we have a Bentley in the way, physically, and Crowley has to get… and he’s still standing, so…’”

