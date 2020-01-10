9-Year-Old Boy Sexually Assaulted By Father In Maharashtra: Police

In accordance with the grievance, the accused assaulted his minor son at house (Representational)

Thane:

A nine-year-old boy was sexually assaulted allegedly by his father in Maharashtra, police stated on Friday.

The accused, a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, was charged on Thursday and a search has been launched for him, they stated.

A grievance towards the person was lodged by his spouse, the police stated.

In accordance with the grievance, he assaulted his minor son at house on January 6.

When the boy instructed his mom concerning the sexual assault, she confronted her husband and later approached the police, they stated.

The accused has been charged underneath IPC part 377 (unnatural offences) and in addition the Safety of Kids from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police added.