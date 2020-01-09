“90% Assam Congress MLAs Are Descendants Of Bangladeshis”: Himanta Sarma

Assam minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma was addressing a rally in Dhemji district.

Dhemaji:

Assam minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma made a sensational declare that 90 per cent of the Congress MLAs in Assam are descendants of Bangladeshi migrants.

“Ninety percent of Congress MLAs are descendants of Bangladeshis. The Congress had made four Arabic college and several madrassas,” Mr Sarma stated whereas addressing a rally in assist of the Citizenship Modification Act or the CAA in Dhemaji district on Wednesday.

He additional alleged that the management of scholar physique Assam College students’ Union (AASU), that’s spearheading the protests in opposition to the citizenship regulation, can be smooth on Bangladeshis.

For weeks, Assam has been within the grip of protests in opposition to the federal government’s new citizenship regulation.

“When you ask AASU to comment on the faults in the citizens’ list NRC, they will say it is sub judice in the Supreme Court. Even the Citizenship Amendment Ac (CAA) is sub judice in the Supreme Court. But they have so much to say about the CAA,” Mr Sarma stated.

The opposition Congress in Assam has stated that it’ll transfer a decision in the course of the particular session of the state meeting to make sure that the citizenship regulation is just not applied within the state. “If the ruling BJP brings the resolution against the implementation of CAA, we will support it but if they do not, then we will place it in the house,” former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi stated.

The citizenship regulation for the primary time makes faith the take a look at of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India due to spiritual persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate in opposition to Muslims and violates the secular ideas of the structure.

Recalling his previous political experiences, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “When I was in Class 5, I was associated with the Assam agitation. As a youngster, I grew up with this agitation. During the Assam agitation, there was never any pressure and torture done to Congress leaders.”

Mr Sarma, who’s the finance minister of Assam, hit out on the All Assam College students’ Union, saying there have been no agitations seen within the hills areas of the state and that tribals weren’t part of the protests in opposition to the federal government.