94 Arrested For Citizenship Protest Violence In Delhi Last Month: Officer

New Delhi:

As many as 94 folks have been arrested by the Delhi Police since protests broke out in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act within the nationwide capital final month. A senior authorities official informed HEARALPUBLICIST that the arrests have been made after violence erupted within the Jamia Millia Islamia College, Seemapuri, Jama Masjid and the Jawaharlal Nehru College.

“So far, 94 people were arrested by police for indulging in violence in different parts of Delhi in last one month during protests against CAA,” the officer stated.

The CAA says non-Muslims who fled spiritual persecution in Muslim-dominated neighbours Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh can grow to be Indian residents simply in the event that they entered the nation earlier than 2015. It’s the first regulation to make faith a criterion for citizenship. Critics worry the citizenship regulation, together with the NRC, can be used to focus on Muslims.

Nationwide protests had damaged out in opposition to the regulation. A number of folks had been killed within the ensuing violence in Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

Protests in opposition to the Act have been happening in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh space.

In the meantime, Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Monday met Union Residence Secretary Ajay Bhalla and apprised him of the prevailing regulation and order scenario within the nationwide capital.

The BJP-led central authorities had blamed the opposition for the violence protests, saying that they had misled the folks of the nation.