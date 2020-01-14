95% Work On India’s Side Of Haldibari-Chilahati Rail Link Done: Railways

Venture completion is determined by the tempo with which tracks are laid on the Bangladesh facet: Official (File)

Haldibari, West Bengal:

Greater than 95 per cent work of laying tracks on the Indian facet of the Haldibari-Chilahati India-Bangladesh railway hyperlink challenge has been accomplished, a high Northeast Frontier Railway official mentioned.

The space between Haldibari railway station in West Bengal’s Coochbehar district until the worldwide border is four.5 kilometres whereas that from Chilahati in northern Bangladesh until the zero level is round 7.5 kilometres.

“The completion of the entire project depends on the pace with which tracks are laid on the Bangladesh side,” NFR Basic Supervisor Sanjive Roy mentioned.

Roy inspected the work on the Indian facet on Monday night and expressed satisfaction over it, officers mentioned.

Each Haldibari and Chilahati stations have been on the previous broad gauge railway route between Siliguri and Kolkata that went by areas in present-day Bangladesh.

The brand new route passes by western elements of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Haldibari grew to become part of India whereas Chilahati that of Pakistan after the partition of the nation in 1947.

However, the previous Siliguri-Kolkata railway route continued to function by erstwhile East Pakistan until the 1965 India-Pakistan warfare.

Each India and Bangladesh have resolved to revive railway connectivity by a number of routes that obtained snapped after the partition, certainly one of which is the Haldibari-Chilahati one, officers mentioned.

Accordingly, lacking railway tracks are being laid between Haldibari and Chilahati, officers mentioned.